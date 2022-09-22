Swanson (2-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Athletics. He allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out zero over zero innings.

It was a disastrous outing for Swanson, who failed to record an out after being called upon in the bottom of the seventh. He surrendered a leadoff walk to Jordan Diaz to begin the inning and then allowed back-to-back hits to put the Mariners down 0-2 before getting pulled. After not allowing a run through all of August, Swanson has now allowed four runs in September but still sports a solid 1.49 ERA and 0.89 WHIP on the season.