Swanson is no longer experiencing discomfort in the back of his elbow and could be ready to return from the 15-day injured list when first eligible May 29, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Swanson was shut down Saturday with right elbow inflammation, but the injury doesn't look to be anything that will result in an extended absence. Manager Scott Servais said he expects Swanson to require just one rehab appearance in the minors before being ready to return from the IL. The 28-year-old has been impressive in a relief role this season, giving up two earned runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out 21 over 14 innings.