Swanson was placed on the paternity list Saturday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Swanson will be away from the team for a few days to be with his infant daughter. He'll likely return Tuesday against the Nationals. Matt Brash and Matt Festa were recalled Saturday to replace Swanson and Ken Giles, who landed on the injured list with shoulder tightness.
