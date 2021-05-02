The Mariners recalled Swanson from their alternate training site Sunday.
Swanson will offer the Mariners some length out of the bullpen ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Angels after Seattle needed four relievers to cover the final seven innings of Saturday's 10-5 loss. If Justus Sheffield can work relatively deep into Sunday's start, the Mariners could bypass using Swanson and deploy him as the spot starter for what's expected to be a bullpen game in Monday's series opener in Baltimore. The Mariners plan to keep a six-man rotation intact while Marco Gonzales (forearm) is on the shelf, but manager Scott Servais has yet to name a replacement for the southpaw.