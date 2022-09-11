Swanson, who notched his 13th hold with a perfect eighth inning in a win over Atlanta on Saturday, has pitched to a 2-0 record, 0.95 ERA and 0.79 WHIP with two saves and seven holds in the 19 innings he's logged since the All-Star break.

The right-hander has consistently flummoxed opposing bats all season, as he's carrying a 1.00 ERA and 0.82 WHIP overall in 47 appearances (one start). Swanson is therefore an excellent setup option for manager Scott Servais while frequently working in a 1-2 punch with closer Paul Sewald, who's been a revelation in his own right with 19 saves.