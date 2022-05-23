Swanson (elbow) continued to throw over the last several days without any setbacks, leaving him on track to return from the injured list when first eligible Sunday, Craig Forde of MLB.com reports.

Manager Scott Servais continues to hear nothing but good things about Swanson's rehab process. The 28-year-old, who'd produced three holds, a 21:1 K:BB, a 1.29 ERA and an 0.79 WHIP through his first 13 appearances of the season, would naturally be a welcome reinforcement for a Mariners bullpen that's seen a couple of its members struggle with consistency.