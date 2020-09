Swanson (forearm) continues to throw at the Mariners' alternate training site in Tacoma with an eye on returning before the end of the season, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Swanson was scheduled to throw in an intrasquad game Friday that was ultimately cancelled due to poor air quality stemming from wildfires on the West Coast. Swanson has been on the injured list since Aug. 20, and he now has just over two weeks of time remaining to get some regular-season action in.