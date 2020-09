Swanson (forearm) worked out with the team Thursday and could be activated from the injured list in the near future, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Swanson was placed on the injured list Aug. 20 with a forearm strain. No exact timetable has been established for when the right-hander could be activated, but it sounds like sometime within the next week is not out of the question. The 27-year-old has struggled in six appearances this season, allowing nine runs in just 5.1 innings.