Mariners' Erik Swanson: Could work long relief behind Kikuchi
Swanson, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, is a candidate to serve in a long-relief role when the Mariners limit one of Yusei Kikuchi's starts near the end of April to a single inning, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Manager Scott Servais delivered the news Tuesday while addressing Swanson's ascension to the big-league club earlier in the day. Kikuchi is projected to log multiple abbreviated starts -- about once per month on average -- as the Mariners look to manage his workload in his first season stateside. Swanson has the experience to handle the multi-inning workload if called upon, having recorded 45 starts over the last two seasons-plus alone at the minor-league level, including one in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...