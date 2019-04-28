Mariners' Erik Swanson: Crushed for nine runs
Swanson (0-3) yielded nine runs (six earned) on 11 hits across four innings while taking the loss to Texas on Sunday. He struck out two batters and gave up two homers.
The 6-foot-3 rookie turned in his second consecutive ugly outing. He never really settled in Sunday, allowing a pair of two-run shots to Hunter Pence and Elvis Andrus in the third inning and later allowed three runs in the fifth without recording an out. He now owns a 6.62 ERA in 17.2 innings, but his 14:2 K:BB is promising. If he sticks around with Seattle, his next start should be next Sunday against Cleveland.
