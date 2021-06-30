Swanson (groin) did not make a scheduled rehab appearance with Triple-A Tacoma on Monday due to back soreness, the Associated Press reports.

The right-hander was slated to officially begin his rehab assignment Monday after throwing a bullpen session over the weekend, but back soreness apparently stemming from that activity put a damper on that plan. Assuming the issue doesn't develop into anything more debilitating, Swanson will likely be cleared to make his debut with the Rainiers at some point in the coming days.