Mariners' Erik Swanson: Debut set for Monday
Swanson (back) is expected to make his Cactus League debut Monday against the Rockies, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Swanson has been able to throw multiple live batting practice sessions in recent days without issue, setting the stage for his spring debut against Colorado. The 25-year-old struggled in his first taste of big-league action last season (5.74 ERA, 2.6 HR/9 across 27 appearances), but with plenty of starting experience under his belt during his time in the minors, he's viewed as a potential multi-inning option out of the bullpen.
