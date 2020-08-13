Swanson (0-1) was tagged with the loss and a blown save Wednesday against the Rangers. He gave up five runs on three hits while striking out in two-thirds of an inning, and he also hit two batters.

Swanson was all over the place Wednesday and gave the game away in the bottom of the eighth -- the Mariners had a 4-2 lead with Swanson entered the contest and were down 6-4 when he left. He kicked things off striking out Nick Solak, but then Swanson allowed four straight batters to reach base with a single, a double, a hit by pitch and an RBI single. He was able to record the second out on a sac fly from Shin-Soo Choo that scored Elvis Andrus, and Swanson also hit Isiah Kiner-Falefa before departing the contest. This is an outing the 26-year-old right-hander will try to forget as soon as possible.