Mariners' Erik Swanson: Earns first win
Swanson (1-3) tossed six shutout innings, allowing only one hit with three strikeouts and three walks in a victory against the Indians on Sunday.
The right-hander's first victory of 2019 was a memorable one, as he posted a season high in walks but also a season low in hits allowed. With this win, Swanson snapped a three-game losing streak, in which he gave up five home runs in 15.2 innings. Overall, he is 1-3 with a 4.94 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 23.2 innings this year. His next start is scheduled for Friday at the Red Sox.
More News
-
Mariners' Erik Swanson: Crushed for nine runs•
-
Mariners' Erik Swanson: Thumped by Padres•
-
Mariners' Erik Swanson: Takes loss despite strong MLB debut•
-
Mariners' Erik Swanson: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Erik Swanson: Recalled, could start for LeBlanc•
-
Mariners' Erik Swanson: Potential candidate for call-up•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...