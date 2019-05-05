Swanson (1-3) tossed six shutout innings, allowing only one hit with three strikeouts and three walks in a victory against the Indians on Sunday.

The right-hander's first victory of 2019 was a memorable one, as he posted a season high in walks but also a season low in hits allowed. With this win, Swanson snapped a three-game losing streak, in which he gave up five home runs in 15.2 innings. Overall, he is 1-3 with a 4.94 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 23.2 innings this year. His next start is scheduled for Friday at the Red Sox.