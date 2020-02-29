Mariners' Erik Swanson: Expected to debut next week
Swanson (back) is expected to make his Cactus League debut in the next few days, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
A back strain popped up several weeks before camp, so he is behind schedule. He worked as a starter and a reliever last year, and according to Johns, the Mariners were more impressed with his potential out of the bullpen. Swanson profiles as more of a multi-inning option, although his fastball/splitter combo gives him a chance to get high-leverage outs.
