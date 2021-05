Manager Scott Servais said Swanson (groin) is expected to be sidelined for an extended period, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The 27-year-old doesn't have an official timeline for his return after landing on the injured list with a strained right groin Saturday, but he can be ruled out indefinitely for now. Swanson was pitching well prior to the injury with a 0.69 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB across 13 innings.