Swanson recorded his first hold in a win over the Royals on Saturday, firing a perfect sixth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

The right-hander's sparkling start to the season continued Saturday, with Swanson needing just 11 pitches, 10 which he threw for strikes, to get through his one frame. Swanson now has an unblemished ERA through 6.2 innings across five appearances, generating a stellar 8:0 K:BB in the process.