Swanson secured his second hold in a win over the Athletics on Monday, issuing a walk and recording three strikeouts.

Swanson got 11 of his 18 pitches into the strike zone while lowering his ERA to 0.77. The right-hander has culled together five consecutive scoreless appearances, a stretch during which he's notched a pair of holds and posted an 8:3 K:BB over five innings.