Swanson (1-0) recorded the win over the Rangers on Tuesday, allowing an earned run on two hits over one inning.

Asked to preserve a 3-3 tie when he entered in the ninth, Swanson actually failed to do so by giving up a go-ahead RBI single to Ezequiel Duran. However, he ultimately walked away with his first win courtesy of Seattle's two-run rally in the home half of the frame. Swanson's stumble was an exceedingly rare one, as Tuesday marked only the fourth time he'd allowed a run across 29 appearances this season.