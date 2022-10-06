Swanson (3-2) earned the victory over the Tigers on Wednesday, firing a perfect ninth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

The right-hander put a fitting cap on a highly impressive regular season with a crisp 12-pitch frame during which he got nine of his offerings in for strikes. Swanson logged a career-high 57 appearances in 2022, adding three saves and 14 holds alongside his three wins. Additionally, the 29-year-old mustered a career-best 1.68 ERA and 0.91 WHIP, while his strikeout rate shot up to a blistering 34.0 percent after previously having topped at 24.3 percent in 2021. Swanson should continue to play a key setup role during the Mariners' postseason run.