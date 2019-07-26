Swanson served as the opener in a win over the Tigers on Thursday and fired two scoreless innings during which he allowed a walk and recorded three strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision.

It took a matchup against the most offensively inept team in the majors, but Swanson was at least able to get a rare taste of success. The 25-year-old has been better since returning to the majors after allowing a total of 15 earned runs over 7.2 innings across his last two starts before a May 17 demotion. Factoring in Thursday's outing, Swanson has surrendered three earned runs over six innings while serving as an opener on three occasions following a July 16 promotion.