Swanson, who fired two scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and recorded three strikeouts in a loss to the Astros on Saturday, sports an unblemished ERA in his first three appearances of the season.

The right-hander's strong start has been an especially welcome development after a rough spring in which he posted a 10.80 ERA in five appearances. Swanson has allowed just two hits over that first trio of outings and generated a 4:0 K:BB in the process, although he's yet to see a hold opportunity.