Swanson (groin) has joined Triple-A Tacoma on its current road trip and will throw a bullpen session before officially jumping into a rehab assignment, the team's official site reports.

The right-hander got through a bullpen session earlier this week without any apparent setbacks, and he's now on the verge of his first taste of game action since May 28. Upon rejoining the big-league club Swanson may be inserted into some high-leverage scenarios fairly quickly, as he boasted an 0.69 ERA and 0.77 WHIP across 13.0 innings prior to the injury.