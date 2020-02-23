Swanson (back) is slated to pitch his first live batting practice of spring Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Swanson has been slowed by a mid-back strain suffered in January while still at home, but he was able to get through a bullpen session Tuesday without any issue. That led to Sunday's scheduled live batting practice session, and another positive outcome will likely set up a Cactus League appearance for Swanson at some point in the next week.