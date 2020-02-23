Mariners' Erik Swanson: Live BP on tap
Swanson (back) is slated to pitch his first live batting practice of spring Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Swanson has been slowed by a mid-back strain suffered in January while still at home, but he was able to get through a bullpen session Tuesday without any issue. That led to Sunday's scheduled live batting practice session, and another positive outcome will likely set up a Cactus League appearance for Swanson at some point in the next week.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Top 25 position battles
Dozens of jobs have yet to be sorted out heading into spring training. Scott White highlights...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 51-60
We're at the point of the draft where catchers might start coming off the board, but which...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 41-50
You can still find stars in this range of the draft, but they're getting riskier and riskier....