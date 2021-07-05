Swanson (groin) fired a scoreless sixth inning in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Reno on Saturday, allowing one hit.
Swanson was originally scheduled to kick off his rehab assignment with the Rainiers last Monday, but some back soreness following a tune-up bullpen session during the preceding weekend put a hold on those plans. However, the right-handed reliever encouragingly was able to tolerate a solid 20-pitch workload over his one frame Saturday, and he'll likely make at least one more rehab appearance before activation is considered.
More News
-
Mariners' Erik Swanson: Dealing with back soreness•
-
Mariners' Erik Swanson: Joins Tacoma for rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Erik Swanson: Monday bullpen set•
-
Mariners' Erik Swanson: Facing extended absence•
-
Mariners' Erik Swanson: Out with groin strain•
-
Mariners' Erik Swanson: Secures first save•