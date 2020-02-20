Play

Swanson, who is recovering from a mid-back strain, threw a 25-pitch bullpen session without issue Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander began experiencing discomfort back in mid-January while working out a home in North Dakota, and the issue currently has him a few days behind the rest of his fellow pitchers. However, given the positive results of Tuesday's bullpen, Swanson is set throw another bullpen and a live batting practice before jumping into Cactus League action.

