Swanson (back) allowed an earned run on two hits and a walk over an inning in a Cactus League loss to the Rockies on Monday. He struck out two.

Swanson was making his Cactus League debut after an offseason back injury delayed his start to spring training. The 26-year-old could enjoy a steady, multi-inning role in Seattle's bullpen this season, and he's likely to get multiple opportunities to cement his spot over the balance of the exhibition slate.