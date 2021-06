Swanson (groin) will throw a bullpen session Monday and is likely headed to a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma shortly thereafter, the Associated Press reports.

The 27-year-old was projected for an extended absence when first placed on the injured list May 29, and although he's still expected to be on the shelf into July, he appears to be making steady progress. If all goes well with Sunday's session, Swanson could potentially embark on his rehab assignment before the coming week is out.