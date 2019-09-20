Swanson struck out the side and walked one in the eleventh inning to earn the save Thursday against the Pirates.

Swanson was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the 11th inning after the team used Anthony Bass in the ninth frame to preserve a tied game. Swanson had little trouble closing the game for his first-career save, striking out the side. While he has an ugly 6.17 ERA across his first 54 innings in the majors, Swanson has turned in scoreless outings in nine of his last 11 appearances.