Swanson, who was previously struggling with a back injury, emerged from his Cactus League debut Monday without any issues, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander allowed an earned run on two hits during his one inning against the Rockies, but he also recorded a pair of strikeouts. The fact Swanson didn't suffer any setbacks is certainly encouraging, as is manager Scott Servais' observation that the reliever improved the more his outing progressed Monday.