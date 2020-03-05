Play

Swanson, who was previously struggling with a back injury, emerged from his Cactus League debut Monday without any issues, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander allowed an earned run on two hits during his one inning against the Rockies, but he also recorded a pair of strikeouts. The fact Swanson didn't suffer any setbacks is certainly encouraging, as is manager Scott Servais' observation that the reliever improved the more his outing progressed Monday.

More News
Our Latest Stories