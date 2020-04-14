Swanson, who entered spring camp with a back issue, is now fully healthy according to pitching coach Pete Woodworth, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Swanson was able to log three Cactus League appearances as he worked through the final stages of his back strain before spring training was suspended, generating a 3.00 ERA across three innings. The 26-year-old right-hander is looking to bounce back from a 2019 rookie campaign during which he put up a 1-5 record and robust 5.74 ERA across 27 appearances (eight starts). Swanson is expected to work exclusively out of the bullpen whenever the regular season begins, with the possible exception being if multiple injuries were to strike the starting rotation.