Swanson will work as the opener Wednesday against the A's.

Tommy Milone will pitch the bulk of the innings for Seattle in this contest, per Greg Johns of MLB.com. After failing as a big-league starter earlier in the season, Swanson has pitched three or fewer innings in each of his last nine appearances at Triple-A, but he has not had much success in that role either (6.98 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 20 strikeouts in 19.1 innings).