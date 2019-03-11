Mariners' Erik Swanson: Optioned to Triple-A
Swanson was sent to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Swanson received an invite to major-league camp after finishing his 2018 season in Triple-A. He posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with a 78:14 K:BB over 72.1 frames. After picking up some valuable experience in big-league camp, he'll head to Triple-A in preparation for the upcoming season.
