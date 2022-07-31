Swanson (2-0) recorded the win over the Astros on Saturday, allowing two hits and recording a strikeout over a scoreless eighth inning.

Swanson had to navigate some trouble but was still sharp, pounding 12 of his 16 pitches in for strikes. The right-hander has been a bit more vulnerable than usual lately while allowing seven hits over the five innings covering his last six appearances, but he's still produced a 2-0 record and one hold over that span, albeit while also being charged with a blown save.