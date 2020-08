Swanson was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain, retroactive to Aug. 17.

Swanson has labored through his past two appearances as he's given up six runs on four hits while hitting two batters and striking out two over one inning. His injury could help provide an explanation behind his back-to-back losing efforts. The exact severity of the issue isn't known, and it's unclear how much time he'll miss as a result of the injury.