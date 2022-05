Swanson was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Saturday.

Swanson tossed 12 scoreless innings over his first 11 appearances in 2022, but he allowed two runs in two innings over his last two outings. It's possible that his injury contributed to his decline in results, and he'll be unavailable for at least two weeks. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but left-hander Danny Young was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to provide additional bullpen depth.