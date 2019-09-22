Swanson did not allow a baserunner and struck out one to record the save Saturday against the Orioles.

Swanson earned another save in extra-innings, his second of the season. Though his ERA is inflated due to struggles as a starter, Swanson has pitched fairly well as a reliever and has now turned in four consecutive scoreless appearances. More impressive is Swanson's 52:12 K:BB across 55 innings for the season, indicating he could enjoy future success out of the bullpen.