Swanson fired 1.1 scoreless innings in a loss to the Rays on Thursday, keeping his ERA unblemished through 10 appearances.

The right-hander has been exceedingly sharp through the first month of the season, as in addition to not yet allowing a run, he also boasts a 13:1 K:BB across 11 innings. Swanson is sporting a sparkling 0.73 WHIP as well and and has already made four appearances of more than one inning while contributing a pair of holds.