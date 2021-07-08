The Mariners activated Swanson (groin) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The righty made two rehab appearances with Triple-A Tacoma, allowing a solo homer and striking out one in two innings of work. Before a right groin strain sent Swanson to the IL on May 29, he posted a 0.69 ERA with 14 strikeouts and six walks in 13 innings. He made nine appearances, two of which were starts.
More News
-
Mariners' Erik Swanson: Makes delayed rehab debut•
-
Mariners' Erik Swanson: Dealing with back soreness•
-
Mariners' Erik Swanson: Joins Tacoma for rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Erik Swanson: Monday bullpen set•
-
Mariners' Erik Swanson: Facing extended absence•
-
Mariners' Erik Swanson: Out with groin strain•