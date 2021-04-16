Swanson was optioned to the alternate training site Friday.
The 27-year-old was recalled from the alternate site at the start of the week and will return there with Anthony Misiewicz activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. Swanson fired two scoreless frames in his lone appearance during his brief time with the team.
