Swanson was recalled by the Mariners on Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

In seven appearances (six starts) with the major-league club through late April and early May, Swanson recorded an ERA of 8.04, but had good command with a 24:5 K:BB. Since then, he's only managed an ERA of 6.98 and a 20:12 K:BB with Triple-A Tacoma. While the right-hander was mostly used as a starter during his previous stint in Seattle, it's unclear how the team plans to use him this time around given his struggles to limit run production this year. Outfielder Mac Williamson was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.