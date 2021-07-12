Swanson fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning during which he allowed a hit in a loss to the Angels on Sunday, his first appearance since being activated from the injured list Wednesday.

The right-hander was sidelined for what amounted to nearly a month and a half with a groin injury, but he was able to pick up right where he left off in his return Sunday. Swanson now has seven consecutive scoreless efforts dating back to May 13, lowering his ERA and WHIP to an elite 0.66 and 0.80, respectively.