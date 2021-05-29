Swanson saved Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers, throwing 1.1 innings and allowing a hit and a walk with two strikeouts.

Swanson relieved Keynan Middleton with two outs and runners on first and second in the eighth and induced an Adolis Garcia strike out before retiring Jason Martin with two on and two out in the ninth to lock down his first save. Swanson's use in the closer role Friday could be a result of Rafael Montero seeing work in three of the last four games or manager Scott Servais rewarding an excellent 0.69 ERA.