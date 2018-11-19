Swanson was traded from the Yankees to the Mariners on Monday along with Justus Sheffield and Don Thompson-Williams in exchange for James Paxton, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Swanson, a 25-year-old right-hander who has yet to debut in the majors, is the least intriguing minor-leaguer headed to Seattle in Monday's blockbuster deal. He spent the bulk of the 2018 season between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posting a combined 2.66 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 139:29 K:BBB across 121.2 innings (24 appearances, 22 starts).