Swanson (1-5) gave up eight earned runs on nine hits over just three innings in a loss to the Twins on Thursday. He struck out three with no walks.

The right-hander was absolutely lit up for the third time in four starts, as the Twins touched him up for four long balls before chasing him from the contest after just three frames and 64 pitches. It's been tough sledding so far for Swanson, who sees his ERA rise to 8.04 and his WHIP to 1.44 through six starts.