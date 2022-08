Swanson pitched a perfect inning and picked up his third save of the season in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. He struck out one.

Manager Scott Servais opted to save usual closer Paul Sewald for the nightcap, so Swanson got a chance to close out Saturday's opener and did just that. Swanson has been as stingy as they come this season, and he now owns a 1.07 ERA over 33.2 innings.