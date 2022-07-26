Swanson retired both batters he faced to earn the save in Monday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Regular closer Paul Sewald was deployed in the eighth inning, and Diego Castillo put together a shaky start of the ninth. Swanson entered with a one-run lead and two runners aboard, but he escaped by retiring Josh Smith and Marcus Semien. In July, Swanson has allowed one run over 7.1 innings, which included one outing as an opener. The 28-year-old right-hander continues to step up when called upon -- he has a 0.98 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 36:5 K:BB through 27.2 innings while adding two saves, six holds and a blown save this year.