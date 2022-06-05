Swanson (elbow) fired a perfect second inning during which he recorded two strikeouts in High-A Everett's loss to Eugene on Saturday.

It was certainly an encouraging sign for the 28-year-old after last having seen game action May 10. Swanson was in the midst of an outstanding start to the season that included a 1.29 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 21:1 K:BB across 13 appearances, and Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports the right-hander may be deemed ready for activation Monday ahead of the start of a series against the Astros at Minute Maid Park.