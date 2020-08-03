Swanson fired a clean ninth inning in a loss to the Athletics on Sunday, recording two strikeouts.
Just recalled from the Mariners' alternate training site earlier in the day, Swanson was put right to work by manager Scott Servais, and the right-hander needed just nine pitches to get through the trio of Austin Allen, Tony Kemp and Marcus Semien. Swanson was deployed as both a starter and reliever during his rookie 2019 campaign, finishing with a 5.74 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 27 appearances (eight starts). The 26-year-old will aim to do a better job of keeping the ball in the park -- something he never had trouble with during his minor-league career -- after surrendering a bloated 2.6 HR/9 across his 58.0 innings last season.