Swanson (2-2) took the loss against the Royals on Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits over one-third of an inning.

Swanson was also charged with his second blown save of the season in what was his second straight loss, blowing an 11-8 lead by allowing a pair of RBI singles and a two-run double. Swanson's stumbles are exceedingly rare during a season in which he's been one of manager Scott Servais' most reliable bullpen options -- he's still carrying a 1.85 ERA and 0.95 WHIP alongside an 11.7 K/9 despite the recent struggles.